CCSU baseball’s Michael Delease named NEC Baseball Rookie of the Week

On Monday afternoon, the Northeast Conference announced CCSU baseball’s Michael Delease was named the NEC Baseball Rookie of the Week.

Over the weekend, Delease earned the win in his first career conference start. He threw five scoreless innings en route to CCSU’s 3-0 shutout victory over LIU Brooklyn on Sunday. Delease allowed just three hits while issuing two walks. While on the mound, the right-hander from Sherman, Conn., did not allow a runner to advance past second base. He also had three strikeouts on the day.

The Blue Devils won three of four games this weekend to improve their record to 16-12 overall. The team’s .571 winning percentage is now at its highest point since the 2010 season where it reached .589.

Next up, CCSU will host UMass before traveling for a three-game series against Mount St. Mary’s. The Blue Devils and the Minutemen will face off on April 11 with the first pitch set for 3 p.m.

