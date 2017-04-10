Ex-UConn commit Makai Ashton-Langford heading to Providence

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–UConn de-commit Makai Ashton-Langford is heading to Providence, according to Rivals.com’s Evan Daniels:

The 6-2 point guard from Worcester is ranked as the 36th-best player in ESPN’s Top 100 recruiting rankings. He originally chose UConn over Providence, Louisville, Boston College and others.

Ashton-Langford was supposed to be the next in a growing line of stud point guards from Massachusetts to play for the Huskies, joining Jalen Adams and Shabazz Napier. But after UConn fired associate head coach Glen Miller and saw sophomore Steven Enoch and Vance Jackson transfer, Ashton-Langford decided he didn’t want to play in Storrs, after all.

“At first, it was mainly because of Coach Miller leaving that made me think about it,” Ashton-Langford told ESPN, “but as I started to do that, I realized I kind of made my first decision spontaneously right after my visit.”

UConn also lost freshman Juwan Durham, who requested his release to transfer as well.

Ashton-Langford took an official visit to Providence over the weekend.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s