Ex-UConn commit Makai Ashton-Langford heading to Providence

(WTNH)–UConn de-commit Makai Ashton-Langford is heading to Providence, according to Rivals.com’s Evan Daniels:

Four-star point guard Makai Ashton-Langford just verbally committed to Providence, per Mass Rivals coach Vinny Pastore. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 11, 2017

The 6-2 point guard from Worcester is ranked as the 36th-best player in ESPN’s Top 100 recruiting rankings. He originally chose UConn over Providence, Louisville, Boston College and others.

Ashton-Langford was supposed to be the next in a growing line of stud point guards from Massachusetts to play for the Huskies, joining Jalen Adams and Shabazz Napier. But after UConn fired associate head coach Glen Miller and saw sophomore Steven Enoch and Vance Jackson transfer, Ashton-Langford decided he didn’t want to play in Storrs, after all.

“At first, it was mainly because of Coach Miller leaving that made me think about it,” Ashton-Langford told ESPN, “but as I started to do that, I realized I kind of made my first decision spontaneously right after my visit.”

UConn also lost freshman Juwan Durham, who requested his release to transfer as well.

Ashton-Langford took an official visit to Providence over the weekend.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff