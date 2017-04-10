Former UConn guard Terrence Samuel transfers to South Florida

Samuel helped the Huskies win the national title in 2014. (AP Photo)

(WTNH)–Former UConn guard Terrence Samuel will be heading back to Connecticut next season, though now as a member of the South Florida Bulls.

The 6-3 point guard, who spent the first two years of his college career with the Huskies and won a national title with UConn in 2014, is heading back to the American Athletic Conference after one season at Penn State.

Samuel, who was a senior last year but has another year of eligibility left after transferring from Storrs, will play as a graduate transfer for USF. The Brooklyn native averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 20 minutes per game as a sophomore at UConn in 2014-15. He put up 3.9 points in 16.7 minutes per last year for the Nittany Lions.

South Florida recently hired former Dayton and Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory as its new head coach.

