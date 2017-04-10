Highlights: North Haven baseball cruises past Cheshire, 9-4

(WTNH)–Most schools around the state are on spring break this week, so that means lots of high school events going on all day long. So, we had a good baseball game today in Cheshire, as the Rams hosted North Haven.

It was 4-2 Indians in the fourth, but the Rams tied it up. Ryan Strollo doubles home Cole Escoto, and we’re all tied at 4.

It stayed that way for a couple of innings. In the sixth, North Haven would take the lead back for good. Kevin Lucey goes deep to right center, a two run shot. Nice catch by the fan out there! 6-4 Indians led at that point.

North Haven wins it by the final score of 9-4.

The Indians are now 2-2 on the season.

More stories by Erik Dobratz