Highlights: North Haven baseball cruises past Cheshire, 9-4

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Most schools around the state are on spring break this week, so that means lots of high school events going on all day long. So, we had a good baseball game today in Cheshire, as the Rams hosted North Haven.

It was 4-2 Indians in the fourth, but the Rams tied it up. Ryan Strollo doubles home Cole Escoto, and we’re all tied at 4.

It stayed that way for a couple of innings. In the sixth, North Haven would take the lead back for good. Kevin Lucey goes deep to right center, a two run shot. Nice catch by the fan out there! 6-4 Indians led at that point.

North Haven wins it by the final score of 9-4.

The Indians are now 2-2 on the season.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s