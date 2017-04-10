UConn Baseball ranked No. 25 in Baseball America poll

On Monday afternoon, UConn baseball found itself listed among the very best programs across the nation.

Baseball America listed the Huskies as No. 25 in the country, marking the first time UConn has been in the publication’s Top 25 poll since the 2011 season. That year, the Huskies finished No. 12 after reaching the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history.

UConn is currently boasting a 19-10 record and is undefeated in the American Athletic Conference with six victories. The Huskies have also won their last 16 of 17 conference games dating back to last season.

Collegiate Baseball also had the Huskies among the best in the country, ranking them in the No. 27 spot.

UConn will look to continue its success on the road on April 11 when it takes on Bryant. After that, UConn will travel to New Orleans, La. for a three-game series against Tulane. The first game against Bryant will begin at 3 p.m.

