You can vote for Hamden as Hockeyville, USA

(WTNH)–Is Hamden “Hockeyville, USA?”

You can vote to help “The Land of the Sleeping Giant” become just that, as Lou Astorino Rink is one of the ten finalists in Kraft’s “Hockeyville USA” contest.

Fans have the chance to vote for the winning rink, which will get $150,000 in cash for improvements to the facility and the chance to host an NHL preseason game.

Voting begins on Tuesday, and you can find all of the information about the contest right here.

Between Quinnipiac, Hamden boys’ and girls high school hockey and our cameraman JP (a Hamden High legend), we think Hamden is as deserving as anyplace else.

So, what are you waiting for? Go vote!

