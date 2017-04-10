You can vote for Hamden as Hockeyville, USA

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Is Hamden “Hockeyville, USA?”

You can vote to help “The Land of the Sleeping Giant” become just that, as Lou Astorino Rink is one of the ten finalists in Kraft’s “Hockeyville USA” contest.

Fans have the chance to vote for the winning rink, which will get $150,000 in cash for improvements to the facility and the chance to host an NHL preseason game.

Voting begins on Tuesday, and you can find all of the information about the contest right here.

Between Quinnipiac, Hamden boys’ and girls high school hockey and our cameraman JP (a Hamden High legend), we think Hamden is as deserving as anyplace else.

So, what are you waiting for? Go vote!

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s