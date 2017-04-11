Former Quinnipiac guard Mikey Dixon transferring to St. John’s

(WTNH)–Former Quinnipiac guard Mikey Dixon announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will transfer to St. John’s.

The 6-2 guard from New Castle, Delaware led the Bobcats and all MAAC freshmen in scoring at 16.5 points per game last season. He also put up 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per en route to winning MAAC Rookie of the Year honors.

Dixon requested his release from Quinnipiac after the school fired head coach Tom Moore in March. The school hired Baker Dunleavy as its new head coach weeks after.

Dixon told CBS’ Jon Rothstein that he received offers from the Johnnies, Penn State, UMass and San Diego.

He will sit out next season per the NCAA’s transfer rules.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff