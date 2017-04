(WTNH)–North Haven girls’ lacrosse hosted Lyman Hall on Tuesday afternoon, and the Indians got on the board pretty quickly. Aniie Uyeki looked like she was shot out of a cannon on her goal. 1-0, North Haven led.

Lyman Hall would get one back no a quick release from Marena Desimane. The Trojans trailed, 2-1.

But, the Indians had too many answers. Kylie Brandt found the back of the net. North Haven takes a 5-1 lead and they win it by the final score of 14-4.

Check out the highlights.

