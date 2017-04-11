Highlights: Yard Goats blank Harrisburg, 4-0, in second-to last game as “Road Goats”

(WTNH)–While Quinnipiac and the University of Hartford were busy opening their home ballpark on Tuesday night, the Hartford Yard Goats were spending one more night on the road.

Pitcher Ryan Castellani went five innings with eight strikeouts for the Goats, and he got Stephen Perez to end the fourth, as pictured in our highlights above.

The Goats led 1-0 in the 6th, but added to their lead on a Max White shot to center. It left the yard. 2-0 Hartford.

The Yard Goats would go on to win by the final score of 4-0.

They wrap up the series in Harrisburg before finally coming home for the first time on Thursday.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff