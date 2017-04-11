Kara Wolters to be honored at UConn Club Awards Ceremony

Kara Wolters of the United States displays her gold medal after the USA defeated Australia 76-54 in the women's Gold Medal game at the Superdome during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Saturdayday, Sept. 30, 2000. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The UConn Club is set to host its awards ceremony on April 26 at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, in Storrs, Conn. The 64th annual event will begin with a social hour starting at 6 p.m. and will follow with the awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

Headlining the list of honorees is former UConn women’s basketball star, Kara Wolters, who will be presented with The Red O’Neill Award. The award is given to “a former student-athlete who has had a successful career and carries the traits of character, leadership, and athletic ability.”

Other athletic awards being presented that night include the Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Male and Female Rookie of the Year, and the Don Ruck Award which is given for outstanding community services.

UConn’s Student-Athlete Success Program will also hand out the Don Kinsman Award which recognizes outstanding academic achievement.

The event originally began as sit-down banquet style ceremony but has transitioned into having a format similar to that of an awards show. Huskies fans are encouraged to attend and can purchase a number of ticket options starting at $40 per person.

Tickets can be purchased on UConnHuskies.com.

