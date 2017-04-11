PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats’ Stadium Opens

Related Coverage New ballpark in Hartford is the nicest Dunkin’ Donuts ever

(WTNH)–Tuesday night marked the “soft opening” of Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, as Quinnipiac and the University of Hartford became the first teams to take the field at the new stadium.

SportzEdge was there to check it out, and we took a few photos and video for you.

The Grazin' Goat at the new @GoYardGoats stadium. Offering Dunkin' & Chicken skewers w/ donuts and chicken on a kebab. Enticing. pic.twitter.com/Q0yGAJJHfR — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) April 11, 2017

