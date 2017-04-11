PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats’ Stadium Opens

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Tuesday night marked the “soft opening” of Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, as Quinnipiac and the University of Hartford became the first teams to take the field at the new stadium.

SportzEdge was there to check it out, and we took a few photos and video for you.

img 3730 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opensimg 3753 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

img 3745 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens
This Dunkin’ Donuts comes equipped with a full-size baseball field and beginning on Thursday, a minor league team.

img 3733 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

img 3746 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens
The sweet baseball field inside this Hartford-based Dunkin’ Donuts makes it pretty unique.

img 3751 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

img 3748 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens
Photo: Matt Dillane

img 3750 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

img 3740 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

img 3741 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

img 3752 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

img 3730 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

img 3735 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

img 3734 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

img 3742 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Opens

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s