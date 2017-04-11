PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats’ Stadium Opens

(WTNH)–Tuesday night marked the “soft opening” of Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, as Quinnipiac and the University of Hartford became the first teams to take the field at the new stadium.
SportzEdge was there to check it out, and we took a few photos and video for you.
Dunkin' Donuts Stadium is officially open as @QUAthletics and @HartfordHawks baseball are underway @GoYardGoats #Hartford pic.twitter.com/3VM0CvbXtM
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) April 11, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The Grazin' Goat at the new @GoYardGoats stadium. Offering Dunkin' & Chicken skewers w/ donuts and chicken on a kebab. Enticing. pic.twitter.com/Q0yGAJJHfR
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) April 11, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
View from right field @GoYardGoats pic.twitter.com/9vX0A2Q9Ej
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) April 11, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js