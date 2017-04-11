UConn men’s basketball hires Carlos Daniel as strength and conditioning coach

(WTNH)–UConn men’s basketball has hired a new strength and conditioning coach, Carlos Daniel, to replace Travis Illian, who departed last month.

Here’s the press release from the Huskies, with everything you could have possibly wanted to know about Carlos Daniel:

STORRS, Conn. — Carlos Daniel, who has more than 17 years of experience in athletic development and fitness at both the collegiate and professional levels, has been hired by UConn as the director of men’s basketball strength and conditioning.

“I’m really honored to be joining the UConn family,” said Daniel, who will begin his duties immediately. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for me and I’m humbled to become part of it.”

Most recently, Daniel has held the position as director of applied sports science with St. David’s Healthcare, a medical center in Austin, Texas, affiliated with University of Texas athletics. The position is defined as one that utilizes technology, techniques and an understanding of medicine, physiology, motor control, biomechanics and psychology to enhance sporting performance and recovery protocols. .

Previous to his position at St. David’s, Daniel was the head strength and conditioning coach for men’s basketball in 2015-16 at Southern Methodist University, as the Mustangs put together a 25-5 season.

Prior to joining the SMU staff, Daniel spent five years as the director of athletic development for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, during which time he was also personally asked by Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis to accompany and help train Davis for the 2012 London Olympics and the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain. Daniel also spent one season (2009-10) on the strength and conditioning staff of the San Antonio Spurs.

Before his years in the NBA, Daniel was the Performance Trainer and Basketball Director for the Forza Fitness and Performance Club in Denver, after serving as an assistant basketball coach at the University of Northern Colorado.

Daniel, 41, who holds a master’s degree in human and exercise science, is an ISSA and NASE certified trainer as well as a NASM performance enhancement specialist.

“The experience that Carlos brings to our program in weight training and development at so many basketball levels is immeasurable,” UConn head coach Kevin Ollie said. “His success throughout his career demonstrates how well he relates to the players he mentors. I’m excited to have him as a member of our UConn staff.”

A native of Louisville, Colo., Daniel had an impressive basketball playing career before concentrating on the training side of the sport.

A cum laude graduate of Washington State University (1998), he was a Pac-10 First Team All-Academic selection in each of his four years and twice was selected as an Arthur Ashe First Team Academic All-American. The 6-7 power forward averaged a double-double (16.1 points, 10.1 rebounds) during his senior year and was an All-Pac-10 First Team pick. He finished his Washington State career among the school’s all-time top 10 in points, rebounds, blocks, field goals, field goal percentage and minutes played. In March, 2017, Daniel was inducted into the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Hall of Honor as Washington State’s representative.

Following college, Daniel had a seven-year professional career, playing in the CBA, where he helped his team win the league championship and he was an All-Star, as well as the IBL and internationally in Japan, Israel, and Australia.

Daniel is married to wife Eva, and is the father of two sons, Michael and Isaiah.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff