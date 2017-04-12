Highlights: Cheshire baseball blanks Shelton, 3-0

(WTNH)– After a couple of damp and cold weeks, it finally feels like spring outside. Area high school baseball and softball teams can actually wear short sleeves. Shelton hosting Cheshire.

We pick it up in the third inning, Rams with a runner on third, no score.

Ben DeLaubell hits a grounder that should be a routine play, but a wild throw to first. DeLaubell is safe and Ryan Strollo scores. Cheshire up 1-0.

In the fifth, Cheshire stretches the lead out. Ben Schena making good contact. He brings Matt Downing home.

Rams up 2-0. They tack on another, play some good defense, and win 3-0.

Check out the highlights.

