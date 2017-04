The Cheshire softball team visiting East Haven this afternoon. Abby Abramson has been pitching for the Rams for what seems like ten years now. She was striking out batters left and right this afternoon, with 15 on the day.

This game was scoreless in the top of the 4th. A couple of runners on for Brooke Denne, and she rips a single up the middle. Two runs score. 2-0 Cheshire.

The Rams would go on to win the game by the final score of 5-3.

They improve to 4-0.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by Erik Dobratz