(WTNH)–Southington hosting South Windsor. Early on Maria Hanchuck dealing for the Bobcats gets the swinging strikeout. The game was scoreless for a while and then Hanchuck gets some run support.

Keegan Caffrey lays down a bunt with a runner on third, goes down the first base side. The runner comes home after the throw went to first.

South Windsor in front 1-0, but the Blue Knights don’t allow anymore. Kara Zazzaro with the strikeout.

Southington wins 3-1.

