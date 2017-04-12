“One Shining Moment” video captures beauty, magic of this New York Knicks season

(WTNH)–The New York Knicks had a special season. And, by special, well…you know what we mean.

So, it’s wonderful that something called Cycle was able to encapsulate all of the glory of this unique Knicks season in one brief video, which is, of course, set to the musical stylings of “One Shining Moment.”

Enjoy, Knicks fans.

Your season has finally gotten the highlight video it deserved.

