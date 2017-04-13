Connecticut Sun add Brionna Jones, Shayla Cooper and Leticia Romero in WNBA Draft

Related Coverage UConn’s Saniya Chong taken in third round of WNBA Draft by Dallas Wings

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun added some young talent to its roster on Thursday, taking three collegiate stars in the WNBA Draft.

Maryland’s Brionna Jones, Ohio State’s Shayla Cooper and Florida State’s Leticia Romero will all join the Sun next season.

The 6-3 Jones averaged a double-double last season, putting up 19.9 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Terps, who finished 32-2. Cooper, 6-2, averaged 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes.

Romero, who is the ACC’s all-time leader in three-point percentage (47.7) was part of a Florida State team that nearly beat UConn early in the season, falling 78-76. Her Seminoles reached the Elite Eight before falling to eventual champ South Carolina.

The 5-8 guard will not be able to play in the WNBA next season, because she is committed to the Spanish national team. Romero is from Las Palmas, Spain.

