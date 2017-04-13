Opening Night a success for the Hartford Yard Goats, despite 7-2 loss

(WTNH)–What a night it was for the city of Hartford.

Twenty years ago today, the Whalers left town. But on Thursday night, the Yard Goats made their debut at their brand new ballpark, and it felt about as close to major league as you can get. A sold-out crowd, a buzz in the air, and the mayor and lieutenant governor among others on hand.

The place was jammed, packed with curios and excited fans.

The Fisher Cats scored the first run of the game, taking a 1-0 lead on a sac fly to center by Reese McGuire. Jan Vazquez would hit into a run-scoring fielders’ choice to tie the game at 1.

New Hampshire would win this game, though, 7-2.

These two teams battle again on Friday night in Hartford.

