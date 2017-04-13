PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats’ Opening Night

(WTNH)–It was a long time coming, but it just might have been worth the wait.

The Hartford Yard Goats finally opened their new downtown ballpark on Thursday night, and fans packed the place, filling up all of the seats and just about every inch of standing room.

The team took the field 20 years to the day that the Hartford Whalers last took the ice.

SportzEdge was there, and we brought back some pictures:

