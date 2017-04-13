PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats’ Opening Night

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–It was a long time coming, but it just might have been worth the wait.

The Hartford Yard Goats finally opened their new downtown ballpark on Thursday night, and fans packed the place, filling up all of the seats and just about every inch of standing room.

The team took the field 20 years to the day that the Hartford Whalers last took the ice.

SportzEdge was there, and we brought back some pictures:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

1b line PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

pitcher PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

the hartford PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

section PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

screaming goat PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

1b line PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

img 3750 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

img 3748 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night
img 3734 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

hot corner PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

of 2 PHOTOS: Hartford Yard Goats Opening Night

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s