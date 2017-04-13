Quinnipiac’s Rand Pecknold named to coaching staff of U.S. Men’s National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Quinnipiac University men’s ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold has been selected to serve as an assistant coach with the United States Men’s National Team that will compete in the upcoming IIHF Men’s World Championship set for May 5-21 in Cologne, Germany and Paris France, as announced by USA Hockey on Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017.

“I want to thank Jeff Blashill, Jim Johannson and the US Men’s National Team Advisory Group for selecting me as an assistant coach for this year’s IIHF World Championship,” Pecknold said. “This is an incredible honor and a lifelong dream come true to represent Team USA.”

Pecknold was selected by the U.S. Men’s National Team Advisory Group led by Jim Johannson, assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. Other members include Stan Bowman (Chicago Blackhawks), Dean Lombardi (USA Hockey), David Poile (Nashville Predators), Ray Shero (New Jersey Devils), Dave Tallon (Florida Panthers) and Don Waddell (Carolina Hurricanes). In addition, Hockey Hall of Famers Chris Drury (New York Rangers) and Bill Guerin (Pittsburgh Penguins) are serving as part of the management group for the 2017 U.S. Men’s National Team. Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill was named the head coach on Apr. 11, 2017.

“I want to congratulate Rand on another incredible achievement,” Quinnipiac Director of Athletics & Recreation Greg Amodio said. “Being chosen for a role with the U.S. Men’s National Team is a great honor and we’re very proud of all of his exceptional accomplishments.”

Pecknold completed his 23rd season as the Bobcats’ head coach in 2016-17. This past season marked the Bobcats fifth consecutive appearance in the ECAC Hockey Semifinals while Pecknold posted his 16th 20-win season, and 20th straight year with a non-losing record.

Under Pecknold’s leadership, Quinnipiac has developed into a national-ranked program. Through the 2015-16 season, the Bobcats reached four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including appearances in the NCAA Frozen Four and the National Championship Game in 2013 and 2016. In 2016, Quinnipiac won its third Cleary Cup, awarded to the ECAC Hockey Regular Season Champion, in four seasons as well as its second straight. In addition, the Bobcats also won the program’s first Whitelaw Cup, given to the ECAC Hockey Tournament Champion.

The Bobcats’ 32-4-7 record in 2016 made them the first team since Michigan in 1997 to finish the season with only four losses for the year. Pecknold was named the Spencer Penrose National Coach of the Year, the College Hockey News National Coach of the Year as well as his second Tim Taylor ECAC Hockey Coach of the Year.

To date, Pecknold features a career record of 469-279-85 and currently ranks fifth among all active NCAA Division I coaches in career victories. Since Quinnipiac qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2012-13 and advanced to the national championship game through 2016, Quinnipiac had the second most wins (109) among all NCAA Division I programs in the country. In addition, Pecknold’s all-time roster features three All-Americans in Reid Cashman, Eric Hartzell and Sam Anas, who also won National Rookie of the Year honors.

