Saniya Chong likely to be only UConn player chosen in tonight’s WNBA Draft

In this Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 photo Connecticut's Saniya Chong runs up court during an NCAA college basketball exhibition game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Storrs, Conn. UConn enters the season on a 75-game winning streak, but is ranked third behind Notre Dame and Baylor in first AP poll. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–Last year at this time, the WNBA was getting ready to welcome in three all-time UConn greats.

Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck were coming off of four straight national titles, and they were scooped up with the top three picks in the draft, the first time in history that had ever happened.

Another Husky should go No. 1 this year, though it won’t be one from Connecticut.

Washington’s Kelsey Plum is expected to be the top overall pick when the draft gets going tonight at 7 p.m. from New York City. (It’ll be televised on ESPN).

It could be a while before a UConn Husky is taken, as Saniya Chong is projected as a second or third rounder. The 5-8 senior guard is the only Connecticut player with a chance to be picked, as she’s the Huskies’ only departing impact player.

Chong averaged 8.3 points and 4 assists per game last season, her first as a starter.

She also shot 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, and was sure-handed with the ball, ranking among the national leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.3).

If Chong is selected, she’ll become the 33rd UConn women’s basketball player in history to be taken in the WNBA draft. The Huskies have had at least one player selected every year since 2007.

UConn returns 10 of its 12 players from last year’s 36-1 squad. Ansonia’s Tierney Lawlor is the only other departing senior.

