UConn’s Saniya Chong taken in third round of WNBA Draft by Dallas Wings

Connecticut guard Saniya Chong (12) drives around Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan (15) during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(WTNH)–Saniya Chong became the 33rd UConn player in history to be taken in the WNBA Draft on Thursday night, as was chosen in the third round by the Dallas Wings.

The 5-8 senior guard averaged 8.3 points and 4 assists per game for the Huskies last season, her first as a starter.

She also shot 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, and was sure-handed with the ball, ranking among the national leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.3).

Chong’s selection keeps a 10-year streak alive, as the Huskies have had at least one player taken in the WNBA Draft every year since 2007.

“I am truly blessed to be able to get this opportunity,” Chong said. I am grateful and excited to start my new journey. Thank you to everyone out there that supported me!”

The Ossining, N.Y. native finished her UConn career with 145 games played, including 43 starting assignments, 34 of which came during her senior season. She posted 808 career points, 288 rebounds, 119 steals and 135 made three-point field goals.

