Yard Goats players ready for Opening Night at “major league-quality” Dunkin’ Donuts Park

(WTNH)–The waiting is officially over. On Thursday night, the Yard Goats will officially open their brand new ballpark in Hartford.

The Yard Goats were on the road for their first seven games of the year, and they enter Thursday’s game against New Hampshire at 3-4.

Players and coaches seemed to enjoy the new digs during batting practice on Thursday.

“When we got here, it was pretty incredible. Nothing like I had ever been a part of in pro ball,” said pitcher Ryan Castellani. “Now that we finally are here, it seems like we’ll have a full house, the city is behind it. I can’t wait, I’m excited.”

The Yard Goats take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7 p.m.

More stories by Erik Dobratz