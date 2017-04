(WTNH)–It was a great day for some baseball on Friday, and several local high school teams were in action. Lots of fans were soaking up some sun, checking out Newington at Platt.

Jordan Blanchett was getting it done at the plate and on the mound. He laid down a beautiful bunt that was thrown away, Newington had the early lead. Then he unleashes a curveball with some ridiculous break on it.

Newington wins, 12-2.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by Henry Chisholm