Police arrest 3 for scalping tickets at Yard Goats game

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats home opener went off without a hitch, as a sold-out crowd witnessed the first game at the brand new Dunkin’ Donuts Park in downtown Hartford on Thursday night.

But some people were busted for allegedly scalping tickets.

Hartford Police did surveillance outside of the Dunkin Donuts Stadium on Thursday. They spotted several people they think were involved in the illegal sale of tickets.

Police arrested three people for ticket scalping and took 17 tickets as evidence.

