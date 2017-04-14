Police arrest 3 for scalping tickets at Yard Goats game

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats home opener went off without a hitch, as a sold-out crowd witnessed the first game at the brand new Dunkin’ Donuts Park in downtown Hartford on Thursday night.

But some people were busted for allegedly scalping tickets.

Hartford Police did surveillance outside of the Dunkin Donuts Stadium on Thursday. They spotted several people they think were involved in the illegal sale of tickets.

Police arrested three people for ticket scalping and took 17 tickets as evidence.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s