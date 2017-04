(WTNH)–West Haven’s Justin Sumter has a big fight coming up. He’s taking on Abe Pitrowski this Saturday up in Boston.

Sumter comes into the fight with a record of 2-1. He won his last two fights, including the last one in October, via chokehold.

He’s a tough guy (they call him “The Fort,” but as we found out, he has a soft side, too. he says he loves to sing while training. So, what does he sound like?

“I like to think of myself like a John Legend,” he said.

Check it out in the video above.

