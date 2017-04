(WTNH)–Amity baseball coach Sal Coppola joined SportzEdge on Friday Night to talk about the Spartans’ road to a fifth straight state championship this season.

“We look back and we just shake our head, obviously we’re super proud of it but to do that, sometimes we say we don’t know how we did it,” Coppola said. “The guys have played very well at the right time.”

Coppola also talks about his team’s Breakfast League, and much more.

