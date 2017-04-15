Former UNH basketball star turned boxer Cassius Chaney ready to get back in ring Saturday night

(WTNH)–Former University of New Haven basketball star turned professional boxer Cassius Chaney gets back in the ring on Saturday night.

It’s Chaney’s 10th pro fight. He’s got five knockouts. The New London native played high school basketball in Old Saybrook. He’s now slowly working his way up the heavyweight division.

Chaney tipped the scales at 245 pounds in his weigh-in on Friday.

What was an experiment just a couple of years ago has now become a full-time job.

“Yeah, this is my career. I’m a professional fighter. Fighters don’t live regular lives, so I have to step it up,” Chaney said. “I’m looking forward to what’s in front of me, getting the ‘W’ tomorrow and moving on.”

What’s been the biggest adjustment for him?

“Maybe eating what I want. I’ve learned that I don’t have to splurge on food outside of the ring or anything. I’m taking it more serious.”

More stories by Erik Dobratz