Notre Dame’s Tremont Waters represents himself well at Jordan Classic, says more than five schools in the mix to land him

(WTNH)–Notre Dame of West Haven star Tremont Waters showed he belonged with the best high school basketball players in the country on Friday night, performing well on the big stage at the Jordan Brand Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Waters scored 8 points on 4-of-6 shooting, dished out three assists and came away with three steals in 16 minutes of playing time. His East team lost to the West, 124-116.

Waters said the Jordan Classic was the biggest stage he’d ever played on, and said he got the chance to meet big names like Carmelo Anthony, Spike Lee, Ray Allen and even MJ himself.

He said Ray Allen gave him tips on how to be a better point guard. He was too in shock to ask MJ a question during a Q-and-A session, though.

As far as his recruitment, Waters said he’s keeping an open mind. Last week, it was reported that five schools were still in the mix for him, but he said more have reached out to him since his de-commitment from Georgetown.

“I was fully committed to Georgetown, and now I just gotta pull back, and not rush into it. I know I have a deadline, so I just have to take it day by day,” he said.

The Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year said UConn was still in the mix.

“I visited them growing up. I went to camps and everything, so I think I have a pretty good feel of how they run things, how they do things.”

He also named Western Kentucky and Syracuse as new schools coming into play.

“On Twitter–I’m not saying they’re recruiting me, because I haven’t heard from them, but on Twitter, everyone is saying come to Syracuse,” Waters said.

He said his meeting with new Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing went well.

“He pretty much re-pitched stuff to me that would be different like the offense, and how he would run things. He would have more of an NBA-style offense because obviously he played in the league for a very long time. He compared me to Kemba Walker. So, it was good.”

He also said he’s made four official visits, and will be choosy with his last one. The 5-11 guard said he wants to make sure wherever he goes, his coach will be with him all four years.

“Going into Georgetown, I didn’t really look at how the coaches were being talked about. I heard about him being fired and everything, but I didn’t really listen to it. I watched the games, watched the season and how everything went. It didn’t go too well, so they actually ended up firing him. So I just gotta make sure I look into the coaches more this time around.”

Waters said there is no specific timeline on his decision.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff