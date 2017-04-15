Yale lacrosse All-American Ben Reeves working to find cure for cancer

(WTNH)–When Yale men’s lacrosse player Ben Reeves was in middle school, he decided he wanted to find a cure for cancer. Now in college, he’s working on some pretty complicated stuff.

“It’s a lot more complicated than I thought when I said that,” Reeves admits.

It’s a challenge, a lofty goal. Something Reeves normally sets and achieves.

“He wants to be the best student he can be, the best athlete he can be, and you never have any fear that he’s going to be short of those goals,” said head coach Andy Shay.

Reeves spent last summer at the University of Rochester doing cancer research. It made for some long days.

“In the summer it’s about 10 or 11 hours a day,” he said.

And after some difficult courses, Reeves makes it difficult on his opponents.

“He’s one of those types of guys,” Shay said. “I’ve coached one or two guys like him.”

Reeves was a first-team All-American and All-Ivy League selection, and he was the Ivy League tournament’s MVP.

“There’s impressive, and then there’s like, I don’t really know how to describe how impressive it is.”

Whether he’s on the field or trying to find a cure for cancer, the sophomore won’t quit.

“If I don’t know something it really bothers me, so I won’t be able to rest easy until I get it done,” he said.

More stories by Henry Chisholm