Yale lacrosse becomes league champions

(WTNH) — Yale men’s lacrosse has become the league champions again.

“I’m just excited that we’re league champs again,” said Yale men’s lacrosse coach Andy Shay.

He believes hosting will be interesting.

“We’re normally in a hotel so it’s going to be a little different, but I suppose, if we want to keep improving, we have to host eventually,” Shay said.

“Another game at Reese is huge,” said Yale midfielder Eric Scott. “Obviously, senior year, last home game of the regular season jsut to get one more in the post season Ivy League tournament, that’s awesome and can’t wait for it. We just have to keep getting better,” he said.

Yale is at Albany next Saturday at 7.

More stories by Henry Chisholm