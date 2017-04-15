Yale lacrosse becomes league champions

By Published:

(WTNH) — Yale men’s lacrosse has become the league champions again.

“I’m just excited that we’re league champs again,” said Yale men’s lacrosse coach Andy Shay.

He believes hosting will be interesting.

“We’re normally in a hotel so it’s going to be a little different, but I suppose, if we want to keep improving, we have to host eventually,” Shay said.

“Another game at Reese is huge,” said Yale midfielder Eric Scott. “Obviously, senior year, last home game of the regular season jsut to get one more in the post season Ivy League tournament, that’s awesome and can’t wait for it.  We just have to keep getting better,” he said.

Yale is at Albany next Saturday at 7.

 

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s