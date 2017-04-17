Highlights: UConn baseball walks off with win over Quinnipiac, 4-3

(WTNH)–The UConn baseball team is going through a rough stretch. After being ranked 25th nationally by Baseball America a week ago, the Huskies have gone on a four-game slide.

Quinnipiac is struggling of late, too. The Bobcats have dropped 7 of 8.

Something had to give on Monday in Storrs. The Huskies hosting the Bobcats.

In the first inning, Quinnipiac got on the board. Mike Palladino snuck home from third on the vaunted double steal, and QU had a 1-0 lead. In the second, the Huskies answered. Isaac Feldstein goes yard–a 2-run homer. UConn took a 2-1 lead.

In the next inning, Jim Penders’ guys manufactured another run. Troy Stefanski with a runner on third, gets the job done with a grounder to the right side. It was 3-1 Huskies.

The Bobcats responded in the sixth, as Ben Gibson knocked in two. The game was tied at 3.

But Jack Lambrecht walks it off in the ninth–winning it with an RBI double to right field.

UConn beats Quinnipiac, 4-3.

