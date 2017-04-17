Highlights: West Haven baseball edges Notre Dame-West Haven, 2-1

(WTNH)–We had plenty of high school baseball action on Monday afternoon, including the Battle of West Haven.

Notre Dame of West Haven hosting West Haven High. The Green Knights got on the board in the fifth inning on a bases loaded walk. But the Blue Devils responded in the sixth. Sean Jefferson laces one into the gap in left-center. Mike Vitolo would come around to score.

West Haven wins it, 2-1.

The Blue Devils had just one SCC win last season. They’ve got three this year already.

