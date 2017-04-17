New Britain Bees bought by mobile advertising company CEO

(WTNH)–The New Britian Bees have a new owner.

The team announced Monday that it has been bought by Anthony Iacovone, the founder and CEO of mobile advertising technology company AdTheorent, acquired a majority interest in the team.

Atlantic League founder Frank Boulton, who also owns the Long Island Ducks, had been the Bees’ principal owner last year as the team made the move from Camden, New Jersey, where it was known as the Riversharks.

“Just like mobile advertising, the way baseball clubs engage with their fans is ripe for innovation,” Iacovone said. “Baseball is a game that is rich in tradition, which is why it’s America’s favorite pastime. Blending the right elements of technology and tradition will enhance the fan experience, increase team and player engagement and most of all, provide even more fun for the spectators.”

The Bees’ press release said Iacovone will look to “foster new technolody and undertake technology development that can deliver next generation, eye-catching and eye-keeping audience engagement experiences to sports.”

The Bees open the season Friday, April 21 at home against the York Revolution.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff