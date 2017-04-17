New Britain Bees bought by mobile advertising company CEO

By Published:

(WTNH)–The New Britian Bees have a new owner.

The team announced Monday that it has been bought by Anthony Iacovone, the founder and CEO of mobile advertising technology company AdTheorent, acquired a majority interest in the team.

Atlantic League founder Frank Boulton, who also owns the Long Island Ducks, had been the Bees’ principal owner last year as the team made the move from Camden, New Jersey, where it was known as the Riversharks.

“Just like mobile advertising, the way baseball clubs engage with their fans is ripe for innovation,” Iacovone said. “Baseball is a game that is rich in tradition, which is why it’s America’s favorite pastime. Blending the right elements of technology and tradition will enhance the fan experience, increase team and player engagement and most of all, provide even more fun for the spectators.”

The Bees’ press release said Iacovone will look to “foster new technolody and undertake technology development that can deliver next generation, eye-catching and eye-keeping audience engagement experiences to sports.”

The Bees open the season Friday, April 21 at home against the York Revolution.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s