Quinnipiac men’s basketball adds two transfers

Photo courtesy: QuinnipiacBobcats.com

Over the weekend, the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team found out it would see two transfers added to the roster. Travis Atson and Isaiah Washington both committed to the program after making official visits to the campus.

Atson, a forward, had just completed his freshman season at Tulsa where he saw action in 22 games. He averaged 1.6 points per game and six minutes on the floor for the Golden Hurricane. Due to NCAA eligibility regulations regarding transfers, Atson will need to sit out next season but will have three years of eligibility remaining. The player from Brooklyn, N.Y. was also reportedly considering Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rival, Iona, before choosing Quinnipiac.

Washington, a guard, will be transferring into Quinnipiac as a graduate student and will immediately be eligible to play with two years remaining. He played in 17 games last season for the Penn State Nittany Lions after redshirting his freshman year. He previously met Quinnipiac men’s basketball head coach Baker Dunleavy while visiting Villanova as a high school sophomore.

Atson and Washington join Rich Kelly as the first three recruiting moves performed under Dunleavy’s staff. Two weeks ago, the Shelton, Conn. native announced his commitment to the Bobcats.

Quinnipiac still has three scholarships to offer as the Baker Dunleavy era is underway in Hamden.

