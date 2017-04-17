Sacred Heart Baseball’s PJ DeFilippo Named NEC Player of the Week

By Published:

On Monday afternoon, the Northeast Conference league office announced the selection of Sacred Heart baseball’s PJ DeFilippo as the NEC Player of the Week.

The redshirt junior hit .500 last week as the Pioneers won their series over Fairleigh Dickinson. In the first game, DeFilippo scored three runs, tying a career high. Over the slate of games, he had four multi-hit games with three doubles, four walks, seven runs scored, and five RBIs.

DeFilippo, a native of Bridgeport, Conn., is a two-time NEC All-Tournament Team selection. He is currently hitting a career-best .279 on the season and is already just three RBIs shy of last season’s total.

Up next, Sacred Heart will travel to in-state rival Fairfield on April 19. Two days later, Sacred Heart will host Wagner and open up a four-game homestand. The Pioneers are 11-23 on the season with a 5-4 conference record. Game one against the Stags will begin at 3:30.

