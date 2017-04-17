Yale men’s lacrosse one win away from first perfect Ivy season since ’56

(WTNH)–The Yale men’s lacrosse team has two regular season games to go. Andy Shay’s team has already wrapped up a share of the Ivy League title.

The Bulldogs play Albany this week, then close at Harvard. With a win over the Crimson, the Elis can close out their first perfect Ivy League mark since the 1956 season.

The players say getting there isn’t a complicated formula.

We just keep getting better every day, we practice on this field and work our hardest, we grind.

“We’re one day at a time, one practice at a time, that’s how we always are. Nothing changes, wouldn’t matter if we hadn’t won a game or won them all.”

“If you honestly do take it one game at a time, it’s a little easier to say then actually do it, if you that, you’ll get better every day.”

The Bulldogs will host in the upcoming Ivy league Tournament.

The Eli’s have won three straight conference tournament titles.

