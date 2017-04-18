Defending Champion Agnieszka Radwanska Returning to Connecticut Open

Poland’s Aga Radwanska will be defending her title at this year’s Connecticut Open.

After entering last year’s tournament as the final wild-card entry, Radwanska was the very first player to commit to the 2017 event. She is currently ranked as the No. 8 player in the world and holds 20 Women’s Tennis Association titles. During the 2016 Connecticut Open, Radwanska was perfect, winning every set she played in and defeating three-time champion Petra Kvitova in the semifinal round.

Also at the tournament will be 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the tournament being held in New Haven, Conn. Navratilova will be part of the Opening Ceremony and will also play in an exhibition doubles match.

The 2017 Connecticut Open will take place from Aug. 18-26 at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.ctopen.org or over the phone by calling 203-776-7331.

