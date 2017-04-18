Fairfield and Yale to Co-Host 2018 Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional

By Published:

For the fifth time, Fairfield and Yale will co-host the 2018 Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

The two schools have previously hosted the regional in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2014. Other sites being used for the 2018 tournament include the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., and PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Frozen Four will be held at the Xcel Center in Saint Paul, Minn.

In a press release posted on YaleBulldogs.com, Yale’s Deputy Athletics Director and co-tournament director Wayne Dean stated, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host this NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championship along with Fairfield University. Webster Bank Arena and the City of Bridgeport serve as a great venue and city to conduct this national event.  Connecticut is a great hockey state and bringing the country’s best college hockey teams here to compete is something we enjoy and are very proud of.”

Fairfield University Director of Athletics Gene Doris said, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to host the best of NCAA men’s ice hockey to Fairfield County. I am also excited to co-host this event with Yale University once again. I think we are fortunate to have a venue like Webster Bank Arena which has continually proven that it is to be one of the best venues for NCAA championships.”

Webster Bank Arena has been utilized by the NCAA in recent years for hosting men’s ice hockey events as well as a venue for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The East Regional will be held from March 23-25, 2018.

More stories by Matt Dillane

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s