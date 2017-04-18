Fairfield and Yale to Co-Host 2018 Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional

For the fifth time, Fairfield and Yale will co-host the 2018 Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

The two schools have previously hosted the regional in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2014. Other sites being used for the 2018 tournament include the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., and PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Frozen Four will be held at the Xcel Center in Saint Paul, Minn.

In a press release posted on YaleBulldogs.com, Yale’s Deputy Athletics Director and co-tournament director Wayne Dean stated, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host this NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championship along with Fairfield University. Webster Bank Arena and the City of Bridgeport serve as a great venue and city to conduct this national event. Connecticut is a great hockey state and bringing the country’s best college hockey teams here to compete is something we enjoy and are very proud of.”

Fairfield University Director of Athletics Gene Doris said, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to host the best of NCAA men’s ice hockey to Fairfield County. I am also excited to co-host this event with Yale University once again. I think we are fortunate to have a venue like Webster Bank Arena which has continually proven that it is to be one of the best venues for NCAA championships.”

Webster Bank Arena has been utilized by the NCAA in recent years for hosting men’s ice hockey events as well as a venue for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The East Regional will be held from March 23-25, 2018.

