Highlights: Southern Connecticut State baseball edges New Haven, 6-4,

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Southern Connecticut State baseball team got the best of the University of New Haven a couple of weeks ago. The Chargers were looking for payback on Monday.

The Owls hung a couple of runs on the Chargers in the first inning, as Nick Lamberti legged out an infield single, driving in Jimmy Palmer.

Andrew Garcia would help the Chargers fight their way back with an RBI single in the second.

But Southern took a 6-1 lead after a four-run inning in the third. Former Notre Dame-West Haven star Greg Zullo with an RBI single as part of that.

The Owls hold on to win it, 6-4. It’s Southern’s 20th win of the year.

