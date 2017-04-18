Quinnipiac chosen to host 2019 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four

For the second time in five years, the best women’s college hockey teams in the country will descend upon Hamden, Conn. On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Quinnipiac was selected as the site of the 2019 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.

Quinnipiac previously hosted the event in 2014 when Clarkson defeated Minnesota to give the program its first ever national championship. Other schools in the tournament that year included Wisconsin and Mercyhurst.

In a statement released on QuinnipiacBobcats.com, Quinnipiac University Director of Athletics & Recreation Greg Amodio said, “We are honored to be chosen as hosts of the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship for the second time. We hope to provide the same championship experience as we did in 2014 and excited to start the planning process. Our selection as a host site is a testament to the success of the event in 2014 and recognition of Quinnipiac University as a nationally respected athletic program.”

Quinnipiac’s TD Bank Sports Center celebrated its 10th Anniversary earlier this year. Both of the school’s hockey programs have used the facility as a major recruiting tool to grow their teams into national powers.

ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell stated, “We are thrilled that Quinnipiac has once again been selected to host the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four. The selection is a great testament to Quinnipiac as a first-class institution and host. We are certain the 2019 Frozen Four will be a tremendous experience for the participants, and everyone involved in attending the event.”

The 2019 Frozen Four will take place from March 22-24, 2019.

