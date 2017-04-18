Quinnipiac Men’s Basketball To Play Colorado in First Round of 2017 Paradise Jam

On Tuesday afternoon, the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team learned it would take on Colorado in the first round of the 2017 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

This is the second time Quinnipiac is participating the tournament. The program’s first appearance was in 2012 when it defeated MAAC rival Iona 98-92 in overtime in the first round. In the semifinals, Quinnipiac battled UConn into double overtime where the Bobcats fell 89-83.

This is the first time in program history that Quinnipiac will play Colorado. Its only other competition against a Pac-12 opponent was a three-game series with Oregon State during the 2014-15 season.

Eight men’s and eight women’s teams will play in the 18th annual Paradise Jam. Other programs participating in the tournament include Drake, Drexel, Houston, Liberty, Mercer, and Wake Forest. The bracket-style tournament will take place from Nov. 17 through Nov. 20 and will be held at the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas, U.S.

More stories by Matt Dillane