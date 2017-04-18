Randy Edsall setting high standards for UConn football, even in spring practice

Published:

(WTNH)–Spring practice comes to an end for the UConn football team on Friday night, when the Huskies play their annual Blue-White scrimmage. Randy Edsall’s team wrapped up practice No. 13 on Tuesday. The Huskies did some work inside the Shenkman Training Center.

You could really hear the pads popping this morning. Edsall says Friday night’s spring game will be a scrimmage with coaches trying to evaluate every position. After practice on Tuesday though, he was not thrilled with his team’s performance.

“That wasn’t real good today,” Edsall said. “I was disappointed. I didn’t think between the ears today that they came ready to get better. [They] probably tried to, but they just didn’t allow themselves so I thought that was disappointing, and I told them exactly that after practice.”

The Huskies will practice again on Thursday and take the field on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rentschler Field.

