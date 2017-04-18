The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is coming to Hartford in 2019

(WTNH)–March Madness is coming to Hartford.

The city will host the first and second rounds of the 2019 men’s basketball tournament, the NCAA announced on Tuesday. Games will be held in the XL Center on March 21 and 23, 2019.

Hartford has not hosted a men’s basketball tournament game since 1998.

The tournament’s first and second rounds will return to New England in 2021 as well, as Providence was selected as one of the hosts for that year. Boston is hosting the NCAA’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds next season.

The men’s basketball tournament isn’t the only NCAA championship coming to Connecticut in the near future.

The Division 1 men’s ice hockey regional will be held at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport from March 23-28, 2018. The men’s lacrosse quarterfinal is coming to Rentschler Field in East Hartford on May 18-19, 2019, and the national championships will be held there in both May 2021 and 2022.

The NCAA also announced that the Division 1 men’s golf regional will be held at Yale on May 15-18, 2022.

Those announcements were among some 600 made by the NCAA regarding future championship sites on Tuesday.

