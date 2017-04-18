UConn receives letter of intent from former South Carolina forward Eric Cobb

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn men’s basketball program has received a signed National Letter of Intent from Eric Cobb, who will enroll in the fall of 2017 and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Cobb, a 6-9, 285-pound power forward, spent last year attending Chipola College (Marianna, Fla.), where he earned second team all-conference honors. He spent his freshman year of 2015-16 at the University of South Carolina.

“Eric brings us some size in the frontcourt and he can be a great rebounder because he has that tough mindset,” UConn head coach Kevin Ollie said. “It puts a value on posting up and creating space inside and we need a guy like that. But he’s also a guy who is flexible … he can pick and pop. He’s a great person, who I think is going to do a great job at UConn.”

Originally from Jacksonville, Fla., Cobb went to St. Francis Academy in Baltimore for his final year of high school, where he averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds, before accepting the scholarship offer from South Carolina. As a freshman, he appeared in 24 games from the Gamecocks, scoring 27 points and grabbing 45 rebounds, while shooting .565 from the floor.

Last year at Chipola College, Cobb appeared in 29 games, starting 15, to help the team post a 22-9 record. He averaged 10.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, while shooting .526 from the floor and .661 from the foul line.

Cobb joins a recruiting class that includes 6-8 freshman Tyler Polley (Weston, Fla.) and 6-9 freshman Josh Carlton (Hyattsville, Md.).

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor