Cousin of Aaron Hernandez: “There’s no way he would take his own life”

By Published:

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks spoke with Randy Garcia, cousin of Aaron Hernandez, hours after Hernandez reportedly committed suicide in prison.

Garcia said Hernandez never gave any indication that he was suicidal.

“It’s been sad, it’s been surprising, most of us are in shock,” Garcia said. “We still don’t believe that this happened. We still think that there’s no way that Aaron would take his own life.”

After being acquitted of the murders of two other men, Hernandez was in the process of appealing his conviction in the murder of Odin Lloyd, for which he was serving life in prison.

“Here’s a guy that just won a double murder case, and was looking to win his appeal, thinking about his future…Something’s not right. Something doesn’t add up,” Garcia said.

“Even to the last breath, even to the last letter, he proclaimed his innocence.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s