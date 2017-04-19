Cousin of Aaron Hernandez: “There’s no way he would take his own life”

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks spoke with Randy Garcia, cousin of Aaron Hernandez, hours after Hernandez reportedly committed suicide in prison.

Garcia said Hernandez never gave any indication that he was suicidal.

“It’s been sad, it’s been surprising, most of us are in shock,” Garcia said. “We still don’t believe that this happened. We still think that there’s no way that Aaron would take his own life.”

After being acquitted of the murders of two other men, Hernandez was in the process of appealing his conviction in the murder of Odin Lloyd, for which he was serving life in prison.

“Here’s a guy that just won a double murder case, and was looking to win his appeal, thinking about his future…Something’s not right. Something doesn’t add up,” Garcia said.

“Even to the last breath, even to the last letter, he proclaimed his innocence.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.

