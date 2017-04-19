Defending Class S softball champion Holy Cross blanks Torrington

The Holy Cross softball team picked up its 5th win of the season with a 1 nothing win over Torrington.
Sara Lawton tossed a shutout for the defending Class S champs.
Check out the highlights!
