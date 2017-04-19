Drive to save lives in honor of Mandi Schwartz to be held Thursday

(WTNH)–It’s been six years since former Yale women’s hockey player Mandi Schwartz passed away after battling Leukemia.

On Thursday, her school will continue to honor her memory with their ninth-annual Mandi Schwartz Marrow Donor Registration Drive at Yale.

Almost 6,000 people have signed up over the years–at least 30 lives have been saved through the drive.

Yale student athletes have been getting the word out the last couple days via social media.

“Everyone just speaks about how humble and hardworking she was as a person, so it’s amazing to continue to see everyone in this Yale community to continue with her legacy,” said

“From the stories I’ve been told, she’s a very passionate athlete and very passionate person in whatever she did, everything she did, she did it 100 percent. I think we want to resemble that in what we do with the marrow drive.”

“We do a lot of work on social media, today we’re actually out here with signs, having people take pictures and try to reach out to as many networks as we can.

Tomorrow’s drive is from 10 to 5 at the Yale Commons.

It is really easy to sign up.

