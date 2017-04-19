Kevin Ollie not concerned with departing players: “I’m focused on the ones coming in”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Wednesday was Husky Day at the state Capitol, and the UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams and the football team spent some time with Connecticut politicians.

Geno Auriemma, Kevin Ollie, and Randy Edsall were there with their teams.

Edsall was getting reacquianted with many–his team looking forward to Friday’s Blue-White Spring Scrimmage.

Auriemma’s ladies always draw a crowd where ever they go, and so does Kevin Ollie’s Huskies.

Ollie is coming off a trying regular season and off-season that saw a few players transfer. He says things will be just fine in Storrs.

“I’m very proud of the ones that are coming in, that’s the one thing I want to focus on, we got a great core group of guys that are coming back,” Ollie said. “We got some great recruiter coming in and I’m looking forward to getting everyone together in June.

“We’re working hard for next season, building a culture. Let’s build upon championships and hard work and being real, and those are the type of guys I want in my program.”

The Huskies are coming off a 16-17 season last year, their first losing season in 30 years.

