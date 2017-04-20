Haddam-Killingworth coach Patsy Kamercia one of many taking part in Mandi Schwartz donor drive

(WTNH)–Former Yale women’s hockey player Mandi Schwartz continues to make an impact on lives six years after losing her own.

Schwartz fought leukemia up until six years ago. The Yale athletic community, led by assistant football coach Larry Ciotti, has kept Mandi’s spirit alive with a drive looking for new bone marrow donors.

Thursday was the ninth such event.

The goal every year is to add 1,000 names to the bone marrow donor regitsry.

Taking part this year was Haddam-Killingworth field hockey coach Patsy Kamercia. Through a routine blood test last summer, she was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

She is scheduled for a transplant in May.

“I’m still looking for a real good donor, but at this point, they’re using my son, as a haploidentical. He had his testing done this past Friday at Sloan-Kettering, and we’re waiting on the results from his testing. If all goes well, he will be my donor.”

Since the start of the event, nearly 7,000 names have been added to the registry.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff